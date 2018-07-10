Jada Pinkett Smith On Her ‘Sex Addiction’ And How She ‘Saved’ August Alsina [Video]

Will someone in Hollywood PLEASE give Jada Pinkett Smith a movie role so she can stop talking about her sex life on Facebook!

She needs something NEW to do because we’re ALL collectively OVER hearing about how she and Will get down, how she used to get down as a wild teenager, how her pervy grandmother taught how to self-pleasure when she was 5-years old… and now, lately, Jada’s been spilling the tea about the sex life of her children.

Oy vey!!

During Monday’s “Red Table Talk” episode, Jada and her mother dished about their addictions. With mom Adrienne Banfield Norris revealing that she struggled through a 20-year addiction to heroin and Jada sharing that she was a sex addict when she was younger.

Will Smith’s youngest sister Ashley Marie and musician August Alsina joined the women and all opened up about their struggles with sobriety.

“My sort of addictions jump, they jump around,” Pinkett Smith explained. “When I was younger, I definitely think I had a sex addiction of some kind. That everything could be fixed by sex. You know what I’m saying?”

The actress said she followed that up with becoming a “gym addict,” before “reaching rock bottom” once while home alone.

“I was in the house by myself and I had those two bottles of wine and was going for the third bottle and was like, now hold up, you in this house by yourself going for your third bottle of wine? You might have a problem.”

“So, I went cold turkey,” said Pinkett-Smith, whose father died of a drug overdose. “I am a binger and I always have to watch myself and how I can get obsessed with things. It’s not what you’re doing it but why you’re doing it …. if you want to have a lot of sex, that’s great, but why are you having all that sex? That’s what you gotta look at.”

Both Jada and her mother teared up as Adrienne admitted that it was a man who led her to get clean.

“I have to put it on somebody else, it wasn’t about me. I had already lost my mother, I had already lost a husband, I had already lost another relationship. My friends were already frustrated with me, my sister was frustrated with me. I knew my job was in jeopardy,” she said of her downward spiral. “I had this man come back in my life and he said to me, ‘I heard you had been into treatment,’ and I started communicating with this person and we had an opportunity for a relationship that I thought would not happen. So its sad to say that I did it for a man.”

“But at the end of the day, you get to wherever you get and hopefully the light will go on and you’ll realize that it’s about you,” she said, crying as she looked at her daughter. “And I had to come to the understanding that there was a power that God …. that God had been looking out for us, you and me both, through all of that. I just had to let go.”

Ashley opened up about her battle with marijuana use, saying she had only recently gone cold turkey.

“I was always high. I would wake up and smoke, I would go to work and on break time, smoke again … all the time,” she explained. “If I feel myself coming down, we’re going again. It was always a way to make it through the moment, through the tears. I’m sad because I lost my mom. My mom is gonna always be gone, how can I ever be okay with that pain. Daddio is gone. He’s gonna always be gone.”

One fan question posed to Ashley was: “Did you ever feel overshadowed in your own family because Will is so famous?”

“It’s questions like this that remind me I’m not high. I feel it,” she said. “For as long as I’ve been alive, he’s been the Fresh Prince. It wasn’t like he was more important than me, it was like, when somebody saw me, they saw him. I was always very talented growing up, but I didn’t want to show my talent because I thought they would compare it to him.”

As for Alsina, he became addicted to Percocet after collapsing on stage and credits Jada for helping him kick the habit.

“I was literally raining pills,” he said after he began taking the prescription drug to deal with the pain. It was a phone call from Jada that finally turned him around.

“I was on tour and you called me and literally broke down about it,” he explained. “To feel your emotion and hear you bawling, that was really a reality check for me. I was like, wow, if someone else can love you that much that it hurts them, why doesn’t it bother you that you’re hurting yourself? That moment really changed the trajectory of my life, just to start walking away from it.”

If you haven’t already, watch the episode via the clip above.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: