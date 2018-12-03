Ayesha Curry Shut Down Troll Who Criticized Her Daughter’s Hair

Via Madamenoire:

Not every moment shared on social media has to be manufactured for the public. Mom and mini-mogul, Ayesha Curry is reminding people of that after a follower scolded her for allowing her daughter’s hair to be wild and free while on the ‘gram.

The 29-year-old mother of three was playing around with her firstborn, Riley Curry, on Dubsmash (the app where you reenact popular soundbites and audio recordings) and shared the clip with followers.

SHOUTOUT TO MY FUTURE #GODDAUGHTER RILEY… MAYBE STEPH AND AYESHA WILL HAVE US OVER ONCE THIS FREE AGENCY STUFF GETS DONE… @StephenCurry30 @ayeshacurry 🤣😁 pic.twitter.com/eh4ebeha72 — CLEVELAND BROWN (@CLEVELANDB4W) December 2, 2018

But instead of enjoying the lighthearted moment between mother and daughter, a follower questioned why Ayesha hadn’t done the six-year-old’s hair before putting her out there online, insinuating that this isn’t the first time it’s happened with Ayesha’s daughters, Riley and Ryan.

“Lawwdd have mercy WHYYY don’t you know how to brush them girls’ hair???” the woman wrote. “Drives me nuts!!! Still a [sic] love you, but damn Ayesha.”

She didn’t let the comment slide, though. Ayesha responded by saying that she doesn’t attempt to properly assemble the moments she shares with her loved ones on Instagram. If that’s what the commenter or anyone else following her page is looking for, she politely instructed them to keep it moving.

“I don’t make moments happen for Instagram. Moments happen and I sometimes share,” she wrote. “I’m not going to doll my children up for perception and anyone’s approval on here. If that’s what you want to see then this is not the page for you. Real life over here.”

Ayesha Curry shuts down an Instagram critic for talking about her daughter's hair. https://t.co/XK4eBqABOa pic.twitter.com/M43iSvtvGD — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 27, 2018

Curry isn’t the first famous mom to get flack about what she does or doesn’t do to her child’s hair (i.e., Beyoncé, Tia Mowry, etc.), but she probably has the best response to it all.

No clapbacks needed, just honesty. Her focus is not on trying to look like she has the perfect family in order to appease anyone else, but rather, to enjoy the time she has left bonding with her kids while they’re still young (because those moody teenager years are no joke).

“My favorite thing is watching them grow,” she told Brit + Co earlier this year. “When you become an adult, you wish you could be a kid again, and I get to be one with them every day — for at least a second — when we play or read or go on an adventure.”

