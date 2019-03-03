Five Takeaways From Jordyn Woods’ Sit Down With Jada Pinkett Smith

The interview that we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived!

On Friday (March 1), Jordyn Woods sat down at the red table with her “auntie” Jada Pinkett Smith to discuss the rumors that she slept with Tristan Thompson, the baby daddy and ex of her best friend’s sister, Khloe Kardashian.

The 21-year-old stressed that while she was severely bullied on and offline after the news hit of the alleged incident, she remained silent, out of respect for the Kardashians. But when she saw that her own family’s lives were being threatened, she knew it was time to put them first and speak her truth.

And that’s exactly what she did.

She chose to share her story at the Red Table Talk because she has known Jada and Will her whole life. See, her father John Woods, worked on the set of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, where he and Will became friends.

From there, Jordyn and Jayden Smith forged a friendship that down the road included Kylie Jenner.

Jada, who is also friends with the Kardashians, appeared pragmatic, wanting Jordyn to focus on the things she could have done differently in this situation in order to get to the bottom of the truth. (Translation: She couldn’t hold Tristan accountable for anything he did or place any blame on him.)

Here are the biggest takeaways we got from the interview:

Jordyn Claims She Shouldn’t Have Been There: The 21-year-old admits to Jada that she was out to dinner with her friends and went to another bar afterwards. When the bar closed, a friend told her they were going to someone’s house and that someone ended up being Tristan.

Jordyn claims she was drunk, but wasn’t being inappropriate with Tristan. She never gave him a lap dance, never was over him and touching him other than her laying her feet on his legs. However, she feels that she shouldn’t have been to the party in the first place.

Tristan Kissed Her As She Was Leaving His House: Jordyn claims that as she left his house at 7am to meet her driver, Tristan asked if she wanted to stay, she declined and then he leaned in and kissed her on the mouth without her consent. Shocked, Jordyn left and went home.

She later admitted to Khloe and Kylie that she was at his house, but she never said anything about the kiss.

SHE NEVER HAD SEX WITH HIM: Jordyn was clear that she never had sex with Tristan and that she is willing to take a lie detector test to prove her case. In no way has she contacted Tristan, there was no prior relationship and she has no intention of ever calling him.

She also was clear: She knows that she is not the reason why Khloe and Tristan broke up.

The Kardashians Have A Hell Of A Lot Of Nerve: With all of the men they have allegedly been with that have had girlfriends prior, this idea that they are all this upset is laughable. Yes, if she slept with him that is horrible, but she said she didn’t. She has come clean that he kissed her and that she did not return the kiss and went home.

Where is this same energy for Tristan, the same man who has done nothing but humiliate Khloe with his public infidelity? No ma’am.

Black Folks Will Always Have Black Folks’ Back: While the Kardashians have turned their back on Jordyn, it’s clear that Black folks will always have Black folks’ back. While for some it might have appeared that Jada placed too much blame on Jordyn’s partying for what happened, she was clear that she loved her and wanted to give her the space to speak her truth and heal. That, and her and her Will would always be there for her, no matter what.

OUR TAKE: We can never know if Jordyn is telling the truth, but there is something to be said about how quick the media is to crucify Black women without having a shred of proof to back any of it up.

Five Takeaways From Jordyn Woods’ Sit Down With Jada Pinkett Smith was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

