CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Steph Curry Sends Auburn, Texas Tech His New Kicks

Leave a comment

(AP Photo)

Charles Barkley isn’t the only big-name fan of Auburn.

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry surprised the Tigers — and another Under Armour-sponsored school, Texas Tech — with pairs of his new sneakers for their Final Four appearance on Saturday night. Curry recorded videos for both of the teams and wished them well as they compete in the national semifinals.

“It was amazing. He gave us a special shoutout,” Tigers star Bryce Brown said. “He said he was an underdog like us, that this run was like the run he was on with Davidson.”

Before becoming an NBA star, Curry led tiny Davidson to the Elite Eight of the 2008 tournament.

Curry is one of Brown’s favorite players, so getting a shout-out? “That meant a lot,” he said.

Steph And Ayesha Curry Have The Cutest Babies!
15 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Auburn , Charles Barkley , Golden State Warriors , Steph Curry , Texas Tech

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close