Stevie Wonder & Aretha Franklin Lead 2019 Rhythm & Blues Hall Of Fame Nominees

Detroit, Michigan – Some of the biggest names in music have been nominated for the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Class of 2019. The ten (10) artists with the most votes will be selected to join the Class of 2019. Winners will be announced March 1. The ceremony will be televised, which will take place on June 23rd, Black Music Month in Detroit, Michigan.
Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Gamble & Huff, Mary J. Blige, Peabo Bryson, Berry Gordy, Stephanie Mills and The Isley Brothers are among the impressive list of nominees. Some of the past inductees like Motown legend Martha Reeves of the Vandellas and this year nominees and their family members plan to attend the announcement on March 1.
The late great Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin was inducted into the 2015 class, this year she is nominated as a songwriter. The host for this year ceremony will be Motown legend former member of The Supremes the legendary Mary Wilson.
The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame has included over 200 R&B legends since 2013 from Prince, The Temptations, Michael Jackson, James Brown, Elvis Presley, Chubby Checker, Whitney Houston.
See the full list of National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame nominees below.
Tickets will go on sale for the 2019 8th Annual National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Black Tie Induction Ceremony @ Event Bright and Ticketmaster on March 1, 2019. Also planned for the Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Weekend is the 8th Annual Per-Induction Ceremony Celebrity All-White Party@ Berts Entertainment Complex, on June 22.
2018 Nominees:
Barry White
Stevie Wonder
Berry Gordy
Jackson 5
Johnny Gill
Howard Hewett
Keith Washington
Billy Paul
Mary Wilson
Aretha Franklin
Bobby “Blue” Bland
The Isley Brothers
Hank Crosby
Gamble & Huff
George Clinton
Janet Jackson
Jerry Lee Lewis
Keith Sweat
Mary J. Blige
Nat King Cole
Patti LaBelle
Peabo Bryson
Oprah Winfrey
Stephanie Mills
The Dells
