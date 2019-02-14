Michael Jackson’s Autopsy Revealed Numerous Surgical Scars; Confirmed Vitiligo

Michael Jackson had always insisted that he suffered from vitiligo, a skin condition which causes patches of lost pigmentation. But it wasn’t until after his death that an autopsy confirmed the truth behind his unusual skin color.

The medic who oversaw the autopsy noted that the King of Pop did indeed suffer from vitiligo. “So, some areas of the skin appear light and others appear dark,” said Dr. Christopher Rogers.

Jackson passed away at the age of 50 after a drug overdose at his mansion in Los Angeles.

His autopsy report was later published in full, and according to the UK Mirror, it confirmed he had several cosmetic surgeries, tattoos and numerous scars.

Per Mirror UK:

Jackson had puncture wounds all over his arms, believed to have been caused by the drugs he was injecting in a desperate bid to overcome chronic insomnia.

There were also visible traces of the numerous cosmetic surgeries he’d undergone over the years.

He had two surgical scars behind his ears and two more on either side of his nostrils.

There were also scars at the base of his neck and on his arms and wrist.

Doctors later concluded that many of these were from his various operations.

As well as undergoing surgery to change his appearance, Jackson also had a number of cosmetic tattoos including permanent pink liner inked around his lips.

The pop star also had a bald patch on his scalp which had been darkened with a tattoo.

It’s believed the hairless patch on his head was due to burns he suffered in an accident on the set of a Pepsi commercial in 1984.

The autopsy also showed signs to revive Jackson after he was found unconscious at his home on June 25 2009. Cracked ribs were attributed to CPR attempts by paramedics trying to resuscitate him, the Mirror report states.

Jackson’s death was later attributed to an overdose of the surgical anesthetic Propofol, which is used in operating rooms.

