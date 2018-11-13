CLOSE
Prince Estate Awarded $4 Million Judgment Against Late Singer’s Producer

(PR Photos)

Prince’s estate has won a judgment just shy of $4 million against a producer who allegedly released a few songs after his death without permission, The Blast reports.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, George Ian Boxill was ordered to pay the estate $3,960,287.65 for damages, costs and attorney’s fees.

Boxill was also reportedly ordered to return all Prince materials he obtained through his work for Prince to the estate.

The producer has filed documents to attempt to vacate the award and the estate has asked the court to confirm the judgment.

A judge has yet to officially sign off on the ruling.

