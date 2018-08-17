Twitter Scorches Trump’s Aretha Franklin Statement: ‘She Worked For Me’ [Video]

Aretha Franklin "worked for me on numerous occasions. She was terrific." Are we sure Trump knows who Aretha Franklin was…
08.17.18
OWN To Re-Air Aretha Franklin’s 1999 Interview On ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ [Video]

Oprah Winfrey will honor the Queen of Soul with a re-airing of her 1999 interview from The Oprah Winfrey Show, tomorrow…
08.17.18
Producer Who Worked With Franklin Recalls Great Performances

  NEW YORK (AP) — When Ken Ehrlich, the longtime producer of the Grammys and other awards shows, worked with…
08.17.18
Inside Her Story: Aretha Franklin’s Photographer Calls Her The ‘Heart And Soul Of Detroit’

Photo journalist, Linda Solomon was Aretha Franklin’s photographer and long time friend. Soloman photographed the queen for 40 years. Solomon…
08.17.18
The Tom Joyner Morning Show Pays Tribute To Aretha Franklin

As the world mourns the loss of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, the Tom Joyner Morning Show pays tribute.…
08.17.18
Trump Was Begging To Get Aretha Franklin To Perform At His Inauguration And Her Reported Reaction Was Priceless

The Queen of Soul was woke!
08.17.18
If You Don’t Know Now You Know: Aretha Franklin Edition

Everybody knows the words to Aretha Franklin’s songs, or at least they think the do. Damon came up with a few…
08.17.18
Top Of The Morning: ‘She Was A Gracious Queen!’

As the world mourns the loss of the Queen of Soul, Tom shares some of his favorite memories. He says that…
08.17.18
Queen Of Soul Also Leaves A Powerful Civil Rights Legacy

Aretha Franklin, who was born and rose to fame during the segregation era and went on to sing at the…
08.17.18
Remembering 14 Musical Icons That We Have Lost
08.17.18
Little Known Black History Fact: Aretha Franklin

On Thursday (Aug. 18), the world lost the revered “Queen Of Soul,” Aretha Franklin, leaving behind a body of work…
08.17.18
Fox News Thinks Patti LaBelle Is Aretha Franklin

Deplorable.
08.17.18
