Whitney Houston’s ‘Queen Of The Night’ Outfit From ‘The Bodyguard’ Auctioned For Five Figures

Someone bid thousands of dollars at a recent auction to win Whitney Houston‘s Queen of the Night costume from her 1992 film The Bodyguard, fetching slightly more than Dr. Evil’s outfit from Austin Powers.

According to ScreenUsed’s Hollywood Memorabilia Auction, Rachel Marron’s metal-based number — which has “some holes and rips from wear during filming” and some areas have “beads and chrome balls missing” — sold for $12,000.

Dr. Evil’s trademark costume sold for $9,600. Other sold items include Howard Wolowitz’s space suit from The Big Bang Theory ($12,000), Winona Ryder’s hazmat suit from Stranger Things ($9,000), and a pair of Jawa boots from Star Wars ($7,800).

The top-selling item — the jeep from the Transformers spinoff Bumblebee, which hasn’t even hit theaters yet, sold for a $33,000.

In other Whitney news, the new documentary Whitney highlights the role Bobby Brown played in the life of the late superstar Whitney Houston.

The R&B icon, who was married to Houston from 1992 to 2007, was one of more than 60 people interviewed by the film’s director Kevin Macdonald. But Brown refused to discuss on camera his and Whitney’s long history of drug abuse during their marriage.

In this week’s PEOPLE issue, Houston’s family and friends open up about the ups and downs of the rocky marriage.

“I just hope people remember Whitney for the music she shared with the world, which was her most important legacy,” Brown tells the publication.

“Part of me felt like she got married to please people. Just to get off of the market so people would stop questioning her,” says Houston’s hairstylist and close friend Ellin LaVar, who says that at the time Houston met Brown, the star was tired of dodging rumors about her romance with Robyn Crawford.

“Let’s just say Bobby was f—ing lightweight when it came to motherf—ing drugs,” her brother Michael reveals in the documentary. During the relationship, their habits only increased.

