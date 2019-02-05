Was James Brown Murdered? A CNN Report Says Maybe

brownWas the Godfather of Soul murdered?

A new CNN investigative series is set to explore just that; as over a dozen people close to late singer James Brown have said they want an autopsy or a criminal investigation of his death.

Dr. Marvin Crawford, who signed Brown’s death certificate at an Atlanta hospital in 2006, is reportedly among the skeptics. In an exclusive interview with CNN, Crawford said he never believed Brown died of natural causes.

“He changed too fast,” Crawford said. “He was a patient I would never have predicted would have coded. … But he died that night, and I did raise that question: What went wrong in that room?”

Brown’s official cause of death was allegedly of a heart attack and fluid in the lungs at age 73 on Christmas Day 2006. Twelve years later, his manager, widow, son, and several friends and associates all claim to have questions about the death of the music icon — questions that can only be answered by forensic investigators, per CNN.

There’s also the circus singer who not only claims Brown was murdered but also that he raped her!

CNN’s three-part series features interviews with nearly 140 people and also examines the 1996 death of Adrienne Brown, James Brown’s third wife. Adrienne reportedly died while recovering from plastic surgery, but a friend believes she too was murdered.

These suspicions were heightened in 2017, when a police informant alleged that a doctor confessed to murdering Adrienne with a fatal drug overdose. CNN interviewed that doctor, who denied the allegations.

