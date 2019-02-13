Floyd Mayweather Drops Over $200k At Gucci, Slams Blackface Boycott

Floyd Mayweather says he will continue to rock Gucci in spite of the blackface controversy and the famed boxer proved his loyalty to luxury brands by hitting up Neiman Marcus and reportedly dropping over $500K.

The famed fashion house is at the center of a furious firestorm surrounding what many deemed to be racist imagery of one of its items; a black “balaclava jumper” that covers the lower half of the face and features a red cut-out around the mouth.

Many noted the sweater’s resemblance to blackface prompting Gucci to issue an apology and claiming that it would remove the offensive turtleneck from sale on its website.

Entertainers such as rapper T.I., Spike Lee and Gucci enthusiast Soulja Boy have called on a boycott of the brand. But Floyd Mayweather ain’t having it.

When TMZ caught up with Mayweather and his crew shopping at Gucci in Beverly Hills, the boxing champ noted that he’s not the type of consumer who is quick to jump on the bandwagon.

“I’m not no follower, I do what the f*ck I wanna do.”

When informed that T.I., Lee and others would be upset with him for supporting Gucci, Mayweather responded:

“You said they’re gonna be upset with me? I love it, I love it, I love it. See, the thing is this, I live for myself. I do what I want to do. “I’m not a follower. You know when everybody else they say, ‘Everybody gonna boycott?’ I say guess what, this boy gonna get on a yacht and live life.”

He also had this to say about the current racial climate in America:

“We all know racism still exists but that’s not gonna stop my drive. I’ve got friends from all walks of life and to me of course, black lives matter first … but my thing is this, I’m gonna continue to go out there live life and be happy. Half of the people that’s on social media saying, ‘Don’t wear this, don’t wear that,’ I ain’t never seen none of them supporting The Money Team.”

