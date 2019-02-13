Floyd Mayweather says he will continue to rock Gucci in spite of the blackface controversy and the famed boxer proved his loyalty to luxury brands by hitting up Neiman Marcus and reportedly dropping over $500K.
The famed fashion house is at the center of a furious firestorm surrounding what many deemed to be racist imagery of one of its items; a black “balaclava jumper” that covers the lower half of the face and features a red cut-out around the mouth.
Many noted the sweater’s resemblance to blackface prompting Gucci to issue an apology and claiming that it would remove the offensive turtleneck from sale on its website.
Entertainers such as rapper T.I., Spike Lee and Gucci enthusiast Soulja Boy have called on a boycott of the brand. But Floyd Mayweather ain’t having it.
When TMZ caught up with Mayweather and his crew shopping at Gucci in Beverly Hills, the boxing champ noted that he’s not the type of consumer who is quick to jump on the bandwagon.
“I’m not no follower, I do what the f*ck I wanna do.”
When informed that T.I., Lee and others would be upset with him for supporting Gucci, Mayweather responded:
“You said they’re gonna be upset with me? I love it, I love it, I love it. See, the thing is this, I live for myself. I do what I want to do. “I’m not a follower. You know when everybody else they say, ‘Everybody gonna boycott?’ I say guess what, this boy gonna get on a yacht and live life.”
He also had this to say about the current racial climate in America:
“We all know racism still exists but that’s not gonna stop my drive. I’ve got friends from all walks of life and to me of course, black lives matter first … but my thing is this, I’m gonna continue to go out there live life and be happy. Half of the people that’s on social media saying, ‘Don’t wear this, don’t wear that,’ I ain’t never seen none of them supporting The Money Team.”
12 thoughts on “Floyd Mayweather Drops Over $200k At Gucci, Slams Blackface Boycott”
This is not a display of spending your money where you want to. He purposefully went to that store to flaunt what he wanted as a former ghetto broke child to all the broke people who have to buy 1 item after saving to get it. Then say he is not a follower. Which denotes that those who do not support Gucci for the “Blackface” incident are followers because they don’t want to give Gucci any money. This is simply a spit in the face from him to others – because he can do it. It is not right. People who support him are followers and I doubt if he has anything to say about those followers. This man is morally and ethically abysmal.
this is why homey will never, ever, did I say Never be on the same level of a Muhammad Ali, any man that stands for nothing will fall for anything including being pimped by wealthy white people. Shame, shame, shame…..
I wonder how many black youths could have benefited from that $500,000. He could have helped struggling college students, help improve community centers in black neighborhood, or help black veterans that are on hard times. He wanted to provide a point by give Gucci $500,000. A company that do nothing for the black community. Blacks need to stop making companies such as; Nike, Gucci, and other fashion giants’ billionaires. The items that he put $500,000 will be out of date in the next complete of months. At the moment don’t he look like a fool? The reason why certain other racial groups do so well is because they support and give back to their communities. Only the black community keep getting fools such as Mayweather that invest in stupidity. But it is his money and he can do what he wants to.
@ EVE….I agree, but instead of spending his money in the black community he went straight to Gucci and pledged his allegiance to a bunch of racist white men who care nothing for him nor need his money. This mindset also comes out of fear and an inferiority complex. It’s like a slave showing loyalty to his master, thanking him for allowing me to be free and rich. You have to study and pay attention to the subliminal code messaging behind what coons like Floyd do. The devil’s puppet.
And like fellow MEGA slave Koonye he believes that going against his own race standing in lock step with his oppressor means that he thinking for himself (while being controlled)…smh Another uneducated house ni**a with too much money. All he needs now is a white woman.
This guy is an idiot!
It’s his money and he has the right to spend it however he chooses. With that being said he’s still a fool and if he thinks money makes him less of a fool then he has a rude awakening coming when he wakes up broke.
I won’t criticize Floyd for his stance. It’s his right. However, Floyd better ensure that he never complains about mistreatment or ever, ever, ever, ever file for bankruptcy. It’s his money, but is he a fool? You know the saying.
I’m like Floyd, I don’t agree just to get along, even at church, fraternal, or any other meetings.
I’ve seen people who vote yes on issues and when time to show up, they have a lot of excuses, on why they can’t attend.
I call these people a bunch of ass kisses
Not surprise at this kneegrow,after all he went to trump tower,cooning.
It’s not his fault…that’s what BOXING does to your MF-ing BRAINS!!! Our BRAINS were NOT intended to be KNOCKED around and BANGED on!!!
Pitiful