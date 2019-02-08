CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Spike Lee Boycotts Gucci, Prada Over Blackface

Leave a comment

MILAN (AP) — Director Spike Lee says he will no longer wear Gucci or Prada until the brands hire some black designers, following a pair of blackface fashion fails.

Lee said on Instagram Friday that “It’s Obvious To Da Peoples That They Don’t Have A Clue When It Comes To Racist, Blackface Hateful Imagery. WAKE UP.”

Spike said the brands needed to have black designers “To Be In Da Room When It Happen.”

The personal boycott in the midst of movie awards season was a powerful message to luxury fashion houses that are already suffering backlashes for designs evoking racist images.

Gucci this week apologized for a high-neck black wool sweater that featured bright red lips when pulled over the face, while Prada apologized for a monkey bag charm resembling blackface in December.

What’s Spike Lee’s Best Joint?
11 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

black designers , blackface , boycott , gucci , Prade , Spike Lee

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close