There’s just something about blackface that some white folks and certain designers absolutely LOVE it seems. Well, we’ve got a new blackface controversy in the fashion world and this one is courtesy of Katy Perry.
The singer’s shoe line that folks are freaking out over definitely resembles blackface and is about to be removed from store shelves, reports TMZ:
Katy’s got a whole shoe line for sale at retailers like Dillard’s and Walmart — and a couple of her designs feature what looks similar to blackface … the “Rue Face Slip On Loafers” and its high-heeled counterpart, “Ora Face Block Heel Sandal.”
The “face” shoes have two eyes, a nose and red lips on them, and they come in two different colors … black and beige. The black one is problematic, because it looks a lot like classic blackface makeup, which the fashion world does not seem to recognize time and again.
he “face” heeled sandals are also problematic … and Katy’s catching major heat for having the shoes on store shelves. Even singer Masika Kalysha is calling for Katy to answer for this, saying on social media … “So we just gonna let Katy Perry slide?”
Sources connected to Katy tell us these specific shoes are just part of an entire line of shoes she’s designed and released … and they were never intended to be offensive. However, we’re told, “In order to be respectful and sensitive the team is in the process of pulling the shoes.”
12 thoughts on “Singer Katy Perry Wore Shoes That Resembled Blackface, Now They’ve Been Pulled From Store Shelves”
I don’t see racist. I just see ugly.
plus…they ULGY!
They cute, and im.sure. none offensive, but Katy they are blackface. Màybe make them colorful, and reshelve.
Honestly @katyperry the shoes should have NEVER been released.
No wonder we have so many issues as a people; the murder rates of our men, long failing schools, high levels of poverty…and a face on a pair of shoes is what gets us fired up. WHO TF CARES!!!
the murder rates of our men, long failing schools, high levels of poverty
*****
Once again proving that you’re nothing but a racist ass troll pretending to be black.
LMAO…speaking the truth about what should concerns us makes me a white racist. The fact that that makes sense to you makes you a brainless idiot.
And the fact that you think you’re fooling anybody about your blackness makes you an even BIGGER fool and a idiot AFRICOON WOMAN.
Hahahaha! All I can do is laugh at you and shake my head. I was taught to have sympathy and pity for pathetic people for they mean no harm. They just don’t know any better.
Right bytch! Shake your head because you don’t know any better racism runs in you blood just like the other supremacist who post on this site .
Awwwww. You triggered? Don’t worry, I know its not your fault. Your brain has been turned to mush because of your self-victimization campaign. Hopefully, one day you’ll realize you’re free and walk away from the plantation.
Sorry racist black imposter….LOL! But you can never trigger me because my mind is free enough to know who the “F” you are but keep trying. No plantation dwellers here just you the gate keeper.