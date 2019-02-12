Singer Katy Perry Wore Shoes That Resembled Blackface, Now They’ve Been Pulled From Store Shelves

.@KatyPerry is pulling shoe styles resembling blackface from Dillard’s and Walmart. Sources tell @TMZ that the high heels and loafers “were never intended to be offensive,” adding that "in order to be respectful and sensitive the team is in the process of pulling the shoes." pic.twitter.com/JguQGpwvMi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 11, 2019

There’s just something about blackface that some white folks and certain designers absolutely LOVE it seems. Well, we’ve got a new blackface controversy in the fashion world and this one is courtesy of Katy Perry.

The singer’s shoe line that folks are freaking out over definitely resembles blackface and is about to be removed from store shelves, reports TMZ:

Katy’s got a whole shoe line for sale at retailers like Dillard’s and Walmart — and a couple of her designs feature what looks similar to blackface … the “Rue Face Slip On Loafers” and its high-heeled counterpart, “Ora Face Block Heel Sandal.”

The “face” shoes have two eyes, a nose and red lips on them, and they come in two different colors … black and beige. The black one is problematic, because it looks a lot like classic blackface makeup, which the fashion world does not seem to recognize time and again.

he “face” heeled sandals are also problematic … and Katy’s catching major heat for having the shoes on store shelves. Even singer Masika Kalysha is calling for Katy to answer for this, saying on social media … “So we just gonna let Katy Perry slide?”

Sources connected to Katy tell us these specific shoes are just part of an entire line of shoes she’s designed and released … and they were never intended to be offensive. However, we’re told, “In order to be respectful and sensitive the team is in the process of pulling the shoes.”

