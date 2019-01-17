Soulja Boy Slams Kanye For Supporting Trump, Claims Drake Copied His Flow

Soulja Boy hit up “The Breakfast Club” this week where he popped off about why Meek Mill is receiving all the praise for having the biggest comeback of the year rather than himself. The conversation became quite amusing when he also accused Drake of ripping him off, claiming he taught the Canadian singer/rapper “everything he knows.”

Watch his hilarious reaction in the clip above.

When Soulja is told Drake is “the biggest rapper in the world”, he jumps up from his chair and rants about how he is responsible for Drake’s success.

“Draaake?” he says in disbelief. “The n**** that got bodied by Pusha T? The n**** that’s hiding his kid from the world, but the world won’t hide from the kid. Aubrey Graham in the wheelchair?

“Drake?! Y’all n****s better stop playing with me in here. Y’all talking about the light-skinned n**** from [Degrassi]?

#souljaboy says he taught #drake everything he knows 👀>> what do you guys think? pic.twitter.com/d3F6nBAsOV — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) January 16, 2019

Soulja Boy added: “Stop playing with me like I didn’t teach Drake everything he know. You didn’t hear Drake on his first song – [singing] ‘Tell me what’s really going on / Drizzy Drake back in this thing / I’m ready / What’s happenin’?‘

“That’s Soulja! That’s my bar! He copied my whole fcking flow! Word-for-word! Bar-for-bar!”

Host Charlamagne Tha God noted the similarities between Soulja Boy’s “Kiss Me Thru The Phone”, released in 2008, and Drake’s 2010 single “Miss Me”.

The conversation soon turned to Kanye West, with Soulja addressing his political beliefs, saying: “We looking at you like you goofy, bro. You up here supporting Trump and s**t, bro. You supporting Trump, bro?”

He added: “I’m younger than you. I’m flyer than you…You cryin’ every week on Twitter about Drake. You gotta stop that s**t bro! You look lame!”

The rapper, who recently had to pull his range of knock-off games consoles from his online store, is best known for releasing the track “Crank That” over a decade ago.

Shortly after his Breakfast Club interview went viral, Soulja Boy and Famous Dex engaged in a heated online beef over IG live and many fans have dubbed it an “an immediate classic.” You can watch the explicit clip here.

