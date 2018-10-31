Floyd Mayweather In Bitter Custody Battle With Ex-Girlfriend

According to The Blast, Floyd Mayweather is in a nasty custody battle over his 17-year-old son with his ex girlfriend Josie Harris.

Harris, recently went to court and filed emergency documents, asking a judge to force the boxing champ to return their son, Zion, from Las Vegas to Los Angeles.

Harris, has physical custody of their son, and claims Zion recently fled her Valencia, CA home and took off with Mayweather. She says the boy is in his last year of high-school, and is putting his graduation in jeopardy by blowing off class.

She also says the boxer’s lifestyle is not appropriate for a 17-year-old, who “needs to focus on finishing school,” and prepare for college.

Money Mayweather reportedly filed his own documents, defending his lifestyle and explaining that it’s in the boy’s best interest to be exposed to the famous influencers he encounters on a daily basis.

According to The Blast, in Mayweather’s filing he says his son has made it clear that if he’s forced to stay with his mom, he will flee home and live on the streets. Mayweather explains that he cannot willingly cast his son out into the streets so he has been caring for the boy while the custody matter is handled.

He counters Harris’ accusations about bringing his son around strippers, and says the child has in fact rubbed elbows with the likes of Warren Buffet, Professor Charles Oglestree of Harvard Law School and even Kobe Bryant.

Mayweather also claims, “I have never drank, smoked or used drugs,” but says Harris has “indulgences” which he does not find suitable for the development of their children. He doesn’t go into detail what those indulgences are, but he also says his ex tells him he is an “awesome father” with a “good heart.”

Mayweather was arrested for domestic violence against Harris in 2010, and later served 3 months in jail, and she brings the incident up in her documents, as well as multiple incidents of having to go to court to demand that Mayweather comply with the custody agreement.

The boxer still believes Harris exaggerated the domestic abuse incident, and claims she later admitted it in an email. He does not take any responsibility for that, and explains she was “under the influence” with an alleged combination of marijuana, alcohol, Vicodin, Xanax and Wellburtrin.

