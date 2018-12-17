CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentGossip

Kanye Reignites Drake Feud On Twitter, Alleges Threats

Leave a comment

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kanye West is not sending Christmas cheer to Drake.

West appeared to reignite a feud with the fellow rapper in a series of tweets on Thursday in which he claimed Drake had called trying to threaten him.

West wrote “So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect – So cut the tough talk.”

West alleged Drake was behind audience members rushing the stage and splashing fellow rapper Pusha T with liquid during a concert in Toronto in November.

Drake did not post a response. An email seeking comment was sent to a Drake representative.

The rappers have had an ongoing feud this year, but West had apologized to Drake in September.

Black Twitter Has Words For Kanye’s New Song Showing His Support Trump
20 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Drake , Kanye West , Pusha T , rap beef , Twitter

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
Urban One Honors Red Carpet: Tom Joyner

 
David And Tamela Mann Have Been Married For 30 Years And Are Still So In Love!
Santa Larry Doesn’t Take A Day Off!
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close