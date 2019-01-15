CLOSE
Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Expecting Baby Number 4

 (Photo by AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child.

Kardashian confirmed the surrogate pregnancy during an appearance Monday on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

The 38-year-old reality star says the boy will arrive “sometime soon.”

Kardashian says she got drunk on Christmas Eve and had told some people the baby would be joining their family. Daughter North is 5, son Saint is 3 and daughter Chicago is celebrating her first birthday on Tuesday.

  3. Passing Through!! on said:

    Baby number 4, she’s setting herself up so when Koonye finally goes off the cliff of no return she will inherit was left of his empire. Why would you keep having babies with a mentally-ill nut job. That’s why she chose surrogacy for her latest 2 seeds because she doesn’t want her Django’s psycho genes passed on to her kids.

