Usher’s Star-Studded 40th

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

Usher celebrated his 40th birthday Sunday night with Diddy, Kevin Hart and other celebs at Delilah in LA.

“Kevin and Diddy both separately did a birthday speech with a toast wishing Usher happy birthday and for ‘blessing this Earth’ with his talent,” a spy tells Page Six. “[Diddy] said he was very proud to have known him since he was a teenager. It was such a beautiful celebration.”

Tyler Perry, Shaun Ross, Kelly Rowland, Luka Sabbat, Kendall Jenner, Chris Brown, Tyga, Alicia Bell and Justine Skye all partied with the singer, the report states.

