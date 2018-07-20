CLOSE
Chris Brown Catches Fainting Boy Mid-Concert

(Photo credit: PR Photos)

Chris Brown came to the rescue of a young fan who fainted after being invited to join him on stage.

The health scare took place during a show Wednesday night at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey. Shortly after Breezy invited the boy onstage during his performance of Loyal, the child suddenly lost consciousness.

Video footage of the incident shows Chris with his arm around the boy as they bounce to the music, only for the youngster to suddenly collapse.

Luckily, the singer, who is father to 4-year-old daughter Royalty, was able to catch the child and quickly scooped him up in his arms, before passing the fan to his apparent guardian in the audience. He then continued performing, barely missing a beat.

He has since shared a clip of the boy’s collapse on Twitter, suggesting the kid is doing fine.

“I LOVE MY FANS BRO,” he wrote, adding emojis of a red heart and praying hands. “I WAS SCARED FOR A SECOND. THE KID IS LEGENDARY.”

Watch below:

I LOVE MY FANS BRO❤️🙏🏽. I WAS SCARED FOR A SECOND😳💪🏽. THE KID IS LEGENDARY

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

 

19 Throwback Photos Of Chris Brown You HAVE To See! (PHOTOS)

19 photos

19 Throwback Photos Of Chris Brown You HAVE To See! (PHOTOS)

Close