CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Gossip

Mary J. Blige Denies Fighting Faith Evans At Diddy’s Hamptons Party

Leave a comment

Mary J. Blige recently dished with Page Six about the wild rumor that she fought with Faith Evans at a Diddy party in the Hamptons the night of the Cardi B, Nicki Minaj drama.

“Of course that was made up. I was shooting a movie in Louisiana . . . I just got here today,” the singer told the publication.

Blige, who walked in a Dennis Basso show on Monday for New York Fashion Week, said she had never dreamed of working a runway.

“I was a tomboy who thought about running in the streets or hopping a fence, playing basketball. I’m not gonna sit here and lie just because we at a fashion show. I just did not think about it, because I was not that girl.”

As for her catwalking skills?

“I don’t need the runway to walk with a f–k-you mentality. I walk down the street with a f–k-you attitude . . . It’s not ‘F –k the world,’ but ‘This is me, and you can’t stop me from being me.’ ”

She added, “I love Fashion Week,” but, despite being a legend, “I still don’t get free stuff . . . I repeat my stuff — you just have to know where to repeat it — but it ends up all over the internet.”

Feast Your Eyes On All Our Fine Black Men On The Runway Of New York Fashion Week Mens’
18 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Faith Evans , Mary J. Blige

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close