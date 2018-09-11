Mary J. Blige Denies Fighting Faith Evans At Diddy’s Hamptons Party

Mary J. Blige recently dished with Page Six about the wild rumor that she fought with Faith Evans at a Diddy party in the Hamptons the night of the Cardi B, Nicki Minaj drama.

“Of course that was made up. I was shooting a movie in Louisiana . . . I just got here today,” the singer told the publication.

Blige, who walked in a Dennis Basso show on Monday for New York Fashion Week, said she had never dreamed of working a runway.

“I was a tomboy who thought about running in the streets or hopping a fence, playing basketball. I’m not gonna sit here and lie just because we at a fashion show. I just did not think about it, because I was not that girl.”

As for her catwalking skills?

“I don’t need the runway to walk with a f–k-you mentality. I walk down the street with a f–k-you attitude . . . It’s not ‘F –k the world,’ but ‘This is me, and you can’t stop me from being me.’ ”

She added, “I love Fashion Week,” but, despite being a legend, “I still don’t get free stuff . . . I repeat my stuff — you just have to know where to repeat it — but it ends up all over the internet.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.