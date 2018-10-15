Kevin Hart Sued For Nearly $2m By Marketing Firm

Kevin Hart is being sued by a former business partner who’s accusing the comedian of failing to pay commission on a lucrative marketing deal.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, iGo Marketing & Entertainment claims the Night School star failed to follow up on his end of a deal that involved “marketing and celebrity tie-in deals” on Hart’s behalf. The company claim Kevin agreed to give them 15% on any deal they negotiated for him.

In the lawsuit, iGo claims they secured numerous deals for Hart over the years, such as partnerships with Miller-Coors, Coke-Zero, Vitamin Water, Electronic Arts, two deals with Caesars Entertainment, the Cosmopolitan Hotel and Verizon Wireless.

In 2015, they negotiated a three-year deal between Hart and Rally Healthcare that called for him to get paid partly in cash and part in stock options. But that same year, Hart terminated the deal with iGo and did not pay them their 15% on the third year option of the deal or for the value of the stock option.

They are suing for breach of contract and are seeking no less than $1.8 million, the report states.

Hart responded to the lawsuit, claiming he never had a written agreement with iGo. He also claimed since the third-year option to the Rally deal kicked in after they parted ways, he didn’t owe them 15% of that money.

To add insult to injury, Hart then counter-sued iGo for allegedly using his name and likeness for marketing on their website without his permission.

The comedian is demanding the lawsuit against him be dismissed and he be awarded unspecified damages for the use of his image. He is also seeking an injunction against his ex-business partner from continuing to use his name and likeness to market themselves.

The case is ongoing.

