Kelly Rowland Tapped To Play Gladys Knight In BET’s ‘Soul Train’ Scripted Series

Kelly Rowland has been tapped to play music icon Gladys Knight in BET’s newest scripted drama series, American Soul.

According to The YBF, it’s a 70s period drama recounting the rise of the uber-popular dance television show “Soul Train,” created by the late Don Cornelius.

Singer Kelly Price has also joined the cast a series regular and Power star Sinqua Walls will play a young Cornelius in the series.

Knight was one of the first performers booked during “Soul Train’s” early days.

via Billboard:

Four-time Grammy winner Rowland will also record an original version of Knight’s signature hit with the Pips, “Midnight Train to Georgia” for the role.

Price joins the cast as a series regular, playing Brianne Clarke. Clarke’s character is described as the “wise yet cautious” head of the Clarke family whose children Simone and Kendall are rising stars in Los Angeles.

Gladys is no doubt pleased with this casting news. Two years ago, she made an Instagram post revealing her love for Kelly and approval of a biopic starring the Destiny’s Child singer.

“It’s no secret that I love my @kellyrowland So many people have said that Kelly would be the perfect person to star in my biopic. What do you think, #Knights?!,” Gladys wrote.

The cast of “American Soul” also includes, Greenleaf star Jason Dirden, This Is Us actress Iantha Richardson, along with Christopher Jefferson, Katlyn Nichol and Jelani Winston.

Production is underway in Atlanta and the series is expected to premiere in 2019 on BET.

