Celebs Who Had Children After 40

1. Nia Long
Nia Long welcomed her second son, Kez, at 41
2. Angela Bassett
At age 47, Bassett and husband Courtney B. Vance, welcomed twins, a boy and girl.
3. Viola Davis
Viola Davis became a mom at age 46. The actress and her husband adopted a daughter named Genesis in 2011.
4. Tiny
Tiny had her first daughter at 21 but she welcomed her daughter Heiress in 2016 when she was 40.
5. Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks welcomed her baby boy via surrogate at the age of 42.
6. Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson announced that she was pregnant at the age of 50.
7. Halle Berry
Berry had her daughter Nahla at age 41, then gave birth to her son Maceo when she was 47.
8. Celine Dion
At 42 years old, after multiple failed cycles of IVF, Celine Dion gave birth to twin boys, Eddy and Nelson.
9. Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey welcomed twins with her then-husband Nick Cannon in 2011. She was 42.
10. Iman
Iman gave birth to her second daughter at 45.
11. Tamron Hall
Journalist Tamron Hall revealed she was pregnant at 48.