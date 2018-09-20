CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Angela Bassett Has Chill Response To Being Misidentified As Omarosa By New York Times

Leave a comment

Black Twitter was appalled by an early version of Tuesday’s New York Times print publication that wrongly identified Angela Bassett as former Trump adviser, Omarosa Manigault-Newman.

On Tuesday morning, the newspaper published a photo of Rachel Brosnahan receiving the award for lead actress in a comedy series at the Emmy Awards. The award was presented by Tiffany Haddish and Bassett, who were both featured in the shot.

But Bassett, 60, was identified as the former White House aide. Manigault-Newman, 44, wasn’t even present at the ceremony on Monday evening.

The actress responded to the oversight by taking to Twitter to share an Olivia Pope “Handled” GIF and writing: “Hey Everybody, no worries!” Bassett wrote. “xoAng”

Bassett’s tweet came after the Times acknowledged their mistake. “We regret running an incorrect caption from a photo wire service in some early print editions,” the outlet tweeted from its communications account. “We will issue a correction in tomorrow’s paper.”

Still, the error upset many across social media.

“It’s not just that NY Times misidentified Angela Bassett as Omarosa. It’s that someone who has a job on the photo desk of the NY Times can’t tell Angela Bassett and Omarosa apart,” a Twitter user wrote. “That should be a basic requirement in that job.”

Another user called for more diversity in the newsroom.

“Really, The New York Times…? If they had no one who could tell the difference between the two, then they really, really need to step up diversity in their newsroom….” she tweeted.

Happy 60th Birthday: 30 Times Angela Bassett Looked Amazing!
35 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Angela Bassett , Omarosa , Tiffany Haddish

2 thoughts on “Angela Bassett Has Chill Response To Being Misidentified As Omarosa By New York Times

  1. tedgravely on said:

    Angel is simply “Bad.” That is one beautiful and dignified woman. She isn’t worried. It’s a ignorant mistake, but Omarosa is easy on the eyes as well. Yep. In my eyes, both lovely women. It’s America people. Stupidity reigns in these news sites.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close