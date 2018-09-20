Black Twitter was appalled by an early version of Tuesday’s New York Times print publication that wrongly identified Angela Bassett as former Trump adviser, Omarosa Manigault-Newman.
On Tuesday morning, the newspaper published a photo of Rachel Brosnahan receiving the award for lead actress in a comedy series at the Emmy Awards. The award was presented by Tiffany Haddish and Bassett, who were both featured in the shot.
But Bassett, 60, was identified as the former White House aide. Manigault-Newman, 44, wasn’t even present at the ceremony on Monday evening.
The actress responded to the oversight by taking to Twitter to share an Olivia Pope “Handled” GIF and writing: “Hey Everybody, no worries!” Bassett wrote. “xoAng”
Bassett’s tweet came after the Times acknowledged their mistake. “We regret running an incorrect caption from a photo wire service in some early print editions,” the outlet tweeted from its communications account. “We will issue a correction in tomorrow’s paper.”
Still, the error upset many across social media.
“It’s not just that NY Times misidentified Angela Bassett as Omarosa. It’s that someone who has a job on the photo desk of the NY Times can’t tell Angela Bassett and Omarosa apart,” a Twitter user wrote. “That should be a basic requirement in that job.”
Another user called for more diversity in the newsroom.
“Really, The New York Times…? If they had no one who could tell the difference between the two, then they really, really need to step up diversity in their newsroom….” she tweeted.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Owner Of 3D-Printed Gun Company Accused Of Sex With Minor
- J.R. Smith Releases A Children’s Book With His Brother
- Angela Bassett Has Chill Response To Being Misidentified As Omarosa By New York Times
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
2 thoughts on “Angela Bassett Has Chill Response To Being Misidentified As Omarosa By New York Times”
Angel is simply “Bad.” That is one beautiful and dignified woman. She isn’t worried. It’s a ignorant mistake, but Omarosa is easy on the eyes as well. Yep. In my eyes, both lovely women. It’s America people. Stupidity reigns in these news sites.
When you don’t know, you don’t know.