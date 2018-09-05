Angela Bassett Gets Down At Her 60th Birthday Party [Video]

She makes 60 look like 40 … with ease, too. Yep, we’re referring to actress Angela Bassett, turned 60 back on August 14, but just got around to celebrating with a big ol’ 60th b-day party this past weekend. We must mention that earlier she broke the Internet when she showed off her bikini body on her birthday. If you missed it then, check it out above.

As far as her party, as you can see from the video above, she turned it out and at the soiree she was surrounded by her closest friends, family, and a few celebrities. It went down at a private LA estate, we’re told.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.