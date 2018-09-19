Entertainment
Matt Barnes Says He Smoked Weed Before Every Game…Even In High School [Video]

Ex NBA super star Matt Barnes appeared the Red Pill Podcast and talked openly about the taboo of marijuana usage in professional sports. He said he hopes to work with the NBA to change policies banning weed.

Barnes then admitted that he’s an avid smoker, he even said he got high before NBA games.

“We’d have shoot around at 11, I’d be done by 12, back to the house by 12:30. Roll a joint, smoke it. Take a nap, wake up, eat, shower, and go to the game.”

