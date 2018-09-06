Matt Barnes Files Restraining Order Against Ex-Wife Gloria Govan

Former baller Matt Barnes has obtained a temporary restraining order against his ex Gloria Govan following her arrest at their kids’ school, TMZ Sports reports.

The outlet noted the court order that Govan must stay at least 100 yards away from the kids. She can see their 9-year-old twin boys once per week for 4 hours under professional supervision — and Gloria must foot the bill for the monitor. She’s allowed to be near Matt to get the kids, but she must be civil and peaceful, the report states.

Gloria is also not allowed to take the kids outside of L.A. County during her visitation unless she gets written permission from her ex.

Matt’s attorney tells TMZ Sports, “Today wasn’t about Matt or Gloria. It was about the children and their safety. This was a good day for those kids, and that’s all that matters.”

Cops arrested Govan on August 31 after she blocked her baby daddy from picking up their boys on Matt’s scheduled custodial day.

According to Barnes’ petition for a restraining order, he claims the argument over custody before Labor Day weekend was caused by “another intentional act by Gloria due to her lack of impulse control and arbitrary decision-making.”

He describes Govan’s “irrational” plan as a failed plot to “kidnap the children from their father,” but instead, she created an “emotionally charged” event that left the boys, Barnes and other school children in “physical danger.”

Barnes is requesting that Govan stay at least 100 yards away from him and the children, their home and any extracurricular activities.

TMZ reports that he lists the alleged abuse as assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment and false imprisonment and wants Govan to be enrolled in a 52-week batterer intervention program.

The next hearing is scheduled for the end of Sept.

Gloria is now engaged to Matt’s former Lakers teammate, Derek Fisher.

