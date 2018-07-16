CLOSE
Former NBA Star Kevin Garnett’s Wife Files For Divorce After 14 Years

Former NBA star Kevin Garnett is headed for divorce after 14 years of marriage.

According to TMZBrandi Padilla filed the divorce papers Thursday in Los Angeles listing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. The couple had a lengthy courtship before jumping the broom in July 2004. They have two daughters together, ages 10 and 5. Padilla’s sister, Lisa, is married to producer Jimmy Jam.

Brandi is reportedly seeking physical custody of the kids with Kevin getting visitation, and she’s seeking spousal support.

Garnett retired from the NBA in September 2016 after 21 seasons, an MVP Award and a championship with the Celtics in 2008.

A regular Instagram posted, KG hasn’t responded to divorce reports, but his last post was July 5th, when he responded to criticism of his comments about the Golden State Warriors and NBA super teams.

