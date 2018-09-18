Franklin County Deputies stumbled upon 500 pounds of marijuana in a home off of Buena Vista Avenue on Prairie Township, after responding to other matters at a nearby motel. The odor was said to have been so strong that local officials decided to investigate.

After obtaining a search warrant to enter the home of Greg Grossholz, investigators found “nearly 95 pot plants growing amongst sunflowers meant to camouflage them.” The amount of marijuana found was reported to be worth $600,000.

While the case is currently under investigation, Grossholz has now been charged with a felony for manufacturing of drugs or cultivation of marijuana.

500 Pounds of Marijuana Found in Columbus Home was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com