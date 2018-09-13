Top Of The Morning: The Ex Or The New Boo?

Originals
| 09.13.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Yesterday Guy Torry  told us that his sister will be in North Carolina riding out hurricane Florence with her son, ex husband, and ex’s new boo. Kym says she’d be totally fine with a situation like that because she has remained friends with her exes. Sherri says she’d take in the new boo before she takes in either of her exes. What would you do?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Hurricane , Kym Whitley , Sherri Shepherd , Top of the Morning

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close