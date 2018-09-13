Top Of The Morning: The Ex Or The New Boo?

Yesterday Guy Torry told us that his sister will be in North Carolina riding out hurricane Florence with her son, ex husband, and ex’s new boo. Kym says she’d be totally fine with a situation like that because she has remained friends with her exes. Sherri says she’d take in the new boo before she takes in either of her exes. What would you do?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: