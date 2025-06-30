MFT: AMG Twinz Remember Meeting And Touring With Future

R1 Digital

For rising rap duo AMG Twinz, the pivotal moment of meeting Southern rap icon Future and then embarking on a tour alongside him is a memory that none of us would be quick to forget. Thankfully, they found some time in-between putting on show-stopping performances — they made us believers this year at Birthday Bash ATL! — to share that fateful meeting with Pluto for this week’s “My First Time.”

Meeting Future happened almost serendipitously. When they first crossed paths, it wasn’t just an introduction—it felt like a moment of validation. The Twinz described being in awe of the artist they had looked up to for years, someone whose music had soundtracked their own dreams. The energy in the room was electric as they realized this wasn’t just a meeting—it was an opportunity.

Touring turned out to be an eye-opening experience as well. They quickly learned the realities of putting on a show night after night, the highs of performing, and the hard work that happens behind the scenes. These lessons fueled their growth, forcing them to push their limits and discover new dimensions of their talent.

Reflecting on those moments, the AMG Twinz know those firsts marked the beginning of something bigger than they had imagined. And they’re just getting started.

Get the play-by-play from the AMG Twinz below right here on “My First Time”:

