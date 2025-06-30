Listen Live
My First Time

MFT: AMG Twinz Remember Meeting And Touring With Future

For rising rap duo AMG Twinz, the pivotal moment of meeting Southern rap icon Future proved to be the perfect "My First Time" story.

Published on June 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

AMG Twinz Interview With Partyboi Duece - Hot 107.9
R1 Digital

For rising rap duo AMG Twinz, the pivotal moment of meeting Southern rap icon Future and then embarking on a tour alongside him is a memory that none of us would be quick to forget. Thankfully, they found some time in-between putting on show-stopping performances — they made us believers this year at Birthday Bash ATL! — to share that fateful meeting with Pluto for this week’s “My First Time.”

RELATED: My First Time – Egypt Sherrod Recalls First Big Break From Cathy Hughes

Meeting Future happened almost serendipitously. When they first crossed paths, it wasn’t just an introduction—it felt like a moment of validation. The Twinz described being in awe of the artist they had looked up to for years, someone whose music had soundtracked their own dreams. The energy in the room was electric as they realized this wasn’t just a meeting—it was an opportunity.

Touring turned out to be an eye-opening experience as well. They quickly learned the realities of putting on a show night after night, the highs of performing, and the hard work that happens behind the scenes. These lessons fueled their growth, forcing them to push their limits and discover new dimensions of their talent.

Reflecting on those moments, the AMG Twinz know those firsts marked the beginning of something bigger than they had imagined. And they’re just getting started.

Get the play-by-play from the AMG Twinz below right here on “My First Time”:

The article ‘MFT: AMG Twinz Remember Meeting And Touring With Future’ was created with the help of Jasper.AI

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

first time future interviews My First Time

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
News

10 Famous Figures Who Beat RICO Charges — Including Diddy

26 Items
Pop Culture

The Diddy Trial: In Pictures

Entertainment

“A Different World” Revival Begins Filming at Clark Atlanta University

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
56 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Sports

Randy Moss Returning To ESPN Ahead of NFL Season After Cancer Battle

8 Items
Entertainment

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist

In The Water At Idlewild
Travel

Historically Black Beaches Perfect for Your Summer Getaway

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close