Guy Torry Has Fallen Out With His East Coast Brothers

Originals
| 06.27.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Guy is tired of seeing timberland boots being worn “out of season,” meaning, “anytime the weather is above 50 degrees.” And it seems like the only people who have missed this memo are our east coast brothers! Listen to the audio above to hear the other reasons Guy isn’t a fan of the boots.

Celebrities from New York

50 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities from New York

Continue reading Guy Torry Has Fallen Out With His East Coast Brothers

Celebrities from New York

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Comedian Guy Torry , east coast , Fall Out Guy , Guy Torry , New York , Timbs

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close