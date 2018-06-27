Guy Torry Has Fallen Out With His East Coast Brothers

Guy is tired of seeing timberland boots being worn “out of season,” meaning, “anytime the weather is above 50 degrees.” And it seems like the only people who have missed this memo are our east coast brothers! Listen to the audio above to hear the other reasons Guy isn’t a fan of the boots.
Celebrities from New York
50 photos Launch gallery
1. Jennifer LopezSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 1 of 50
2. Mos DefSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 2 of 50
3. Marlon WayansSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 3 of 50
4. Essence AtkinsSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 4 of 50
5. Alicia KeysSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 5 of 50
6. Diahann CarrollSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 6 of 50
7. Keenen Ivory WayansSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 7 of 50
8. Alfonso RibeiroSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 8 of 50
9. Mekhi PhiferSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 9 of 50
10. Gabourey Sidibe10 of 50
11. D.B. WoodsideSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 11 of 50
12. Kim ColesSource:Imeh Akpanudosen WireImage/Getty Images 12 of 50
13. Gina TorresSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 13 of 50
14. Billy Dee WilliamsSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 14 of 50
15. Sean CombsSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 15 of 50
16. Tom CruiseSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 16 of 50
17. Jay-Z17 of 50
18. Angela BassettSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 18 of 50
19. Kim WayansSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 19 of 50
20. Denzel Washington20 of 50
21. LeonSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 21 of 50
22. Sanaa LathanSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 22 of 50
23. Cicely TysonSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 23 of 50
24. Cuba Gooding Jr.Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 24 of 50
25. Whoopi GoldbergSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 25 of 50
26. Eddie MurphySource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 26 of 50
27. 50 CentSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 27 of 50
28. Foxy BrownSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 28 of 50
29. Kerry WashingtonSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 29 of 50
30. Vin DieselSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 30 of 50
31. Michael JordanSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 31 of 50
32. Ving RhamesSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 32 of 50
33. Khalil KainSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 33 of 50
34. Kim FieldsSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 34 of 50
35. Terrence JenkinsSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 35 of 50
36. Tracy MorganSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 36 of 50
37. Ja RuleSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 37 of 50
38. Flex AlexanderSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 38 of 50
39. Tupac Shakur39 of 50
40. Donald Fasion40 of 50
41. Robert De Niro41 of 50
42. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar42 of 50
43. Stephon Marbury43 of 50
44. Madonna44 of 50
45. Marc Anthony45 of 50
46. A$AP Rocky46 of 50
47. Lenny Kravitz47 of 50
48. Vanessa Williams48 of 50
49. Rosario Dawson49 of 50
50. Corbin Bleu50 of 50
