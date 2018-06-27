Guy Torry Has Fallen Out With His East Coast Brothers

Guy is tired of seeing timberland boots being worn “out of season,” meaning, “anytime the weather is above 50 degrees.” And it seems like the only people who have missed this memo are our east coast brothers! Listen to the audio above to hear the other reasons Guy isn’t a fan of the boots.

