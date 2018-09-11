Top Of The Morning: Sherri ‘Popped in’

It’s Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley Tuesday. Sherri claims that she gave up sugar 175 days ago, according to her. Cutting back on sugar as made her mean and skinny. Kym says she’s lost so much weight she doesn’t recognize her anymore. “Like pregnant women pop out, she popped out,” Kym said.
