Black Moms Matter: Kym Gave Her Son A ‘Baby Weave’

Originals
| 09.11.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Have you ever messed up your child’s hair and pretended it looked fine? Sherri and Kym have! They both have tried to cut their boy’s hair and it didn’t go too well. Sherri tried to cut Jeffery’s hair when he was a baby because he had so much hair people thought he was a girl & he ended up with baled spots. Kym tried to cut Joshua’s hair and messed it up so badly that she had to give him “a baby weave,” to fix it.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Kym Whitley , Sherry Shepherd

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close