‘Braxton Family Values’ To Conclude W/ Explosive Two-Part Finale Featuring Iyanla Vanzant

New details have surfaced surrounding the Braxton family filming with life coach Iyanla Vanzant for her OWN series Fix My Life.

As previously reported, the Braxton sisters needed some emotional and spiritual support from Iyanla after they, with the exception of Traci Braxton, quit We TV’s Braxton Family Values.

Iyanla convinced the sisters to appear on her show to try and repair their tense relationship. Well, it didn’t go as planned ‘cause sources tell MTO News, that the sisters WALKED OFF in the middle of filming when they thought that Iyanla was exploiting their relationship – and instigating drama for ratings.

Tamar even went on Twitter to Blast Iyanla, calling her “the Devil.”

With the sisters at odds like never-before, they turned to Vanzant as a last-ditch effort to repair their broken relationship.

Iyanla, a highly-respected spiritual life coach, will do her best to mend the strong bond the Braxtons once had, but will she succeed?

The explosive interaction between the reality show family and Iyanla will air in a 2-part Braxton Family Values season finale.

Sources tell thejasminebrand.com that filming with Iyanla took place last week and the experience allegedly didn’t go well for some of the family.

Braxton Family Values airs Thursdays at 9pm on WE TV.

