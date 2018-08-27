Will The Braxton Sisters Consult With Iyanla To Get Healing?

What’s going on with the Braxton sisters? It seems like the siblings have been estranged given their issues with WEtv the network for their reality show and each other. Could they be looking to Iyanla Vanzant to help?

From MadameNoire.com

Even though the newest season of Braxton Family Values recently premiered, it only consistently features Trina (and guest stars Phaedra Parks, Tiffany “New York” Pollard and Flavor Flav of all people). The rest of the ladies decided to drop out of filming at some point over contract disputes with WEtv, and it seems that the decision has made an already complicated relationship between Toni, Traci, Towanda, Trina and Tamar even more difficult. Tamar threw some shade about Phaedra’s involvement, Towanda jumped in, and it’s been a mess ever since.

In the hopes of hashing things out, The Jasmine Brand reports that a source says the sisters, as well as their parents, Ms. Evelyn and Michael, will film with Vanzant in Atlanta sooner than you think.

“There’s no word on what happened with the situation but they are pressing on to film Iyanla Fix My Life this week and the Braxton Family Value production cameras will be present as well,” the source said. “They’re hoping that Iyanla can help the family get back to loving each other and supporting one another.”

And when it comes to supporting one another, Traci doesn’t believe that her sisters have been very supportive of her privately or publicly in the media. In just last season alone, when Traci and her family unit’s story became a major focus (her son welcoming his first child and the preparations with that), she found herself not knowing who would show up for events she put together, and of course, she was removed from Toni’s tour, which she was supposed to open (Tamar would also be removed later).

Here’s a clip from a recent show where Trina is brought to tears by the family rift.

