Traci Braxton Reveals Sad Reason Why Phaedra Parks Joined ‘Braxton Family Values’

Traci Braxton has opened up about the future of Braxton Family Values and why Phaedra Parks joined the hit reality series this season.

She told ESSENCE that she asked the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star to join her on an adventure to Wyoming and South Dakota to learn about the history of Black cowboys.

The duo also herd cattle and live like cowboys with former rapper Flava Flav, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, and comedian Kym Whitley, according to the report.

Braxton said the trip came about after she and her sisters had a fallout following reports that filming for BFV had come to a halt as the family refused to return until they renegotiated their contracts.

“I was down in the dumps with my sisters…and it was one of my business ventures, my Black Cowboy Whiskey,” she said, referencing the whiskey brand where she’s a brand ambassador. “And I wanted to reenact being on a ranch with black cowboys.”

Parks told ESSENCE during a recent press junket that the two were “herding 1500 heifers for over 100 miles.”

“[We were] by ourselves, camping out, really learning about how cowboys survived. Learning about Stage Coach Mary, who was one of the only African-American women who participated in cattle herding, so it was really good. It was really good. I loved it,” she added.

To help kick the blues, Braxton planned a girls trip to the spa with Parks, reality star Natalie Nunn, and comedian Luenell.

“It reminded me of my sisters. It was nothing but girls there and it reminded me of my sisters because we got to laugh with each other and cry with each other,” she recalled.

Fans will get to see Parks and Braxton’s great cowboy adventures in the show’s seventh season as well as deets on sister Toni’s wedding to Birdman.

Traci told ESSENCE that “Toni had to put it on hold for a little bit because she’s in a movie, a new movie — her and Towanda — so Toni was like, ‘Okay. I just gotta do this movie.’”

