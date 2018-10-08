Toni Braxton Through The Years

Posted 10 hours ago

1. 1994 – MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

2. 1996 – MTV Video Music Awards

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

3. 2000- Billboard Music Awards

4. 2005- Toni Braxton to light the Empire State Building on National Wear Red Day for Women in 2005

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

5. 2008 – “Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa” Los Angeles Premiere

6. 2010- 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

7. 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala & Salute to Industry Icons with Clive Davis Honoring David Geffen

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

8. 2013 – Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week – The Heart Truth’s Red Dress Collection

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

9. 2014 – 24th Annual NAACP Theatre Awards

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

10. 2016 – Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes After Party

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

11. 2017 – Soul Train Music Awards Presented by BET

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

Close