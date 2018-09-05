Tamar Calls Iyanla ‘The Devil’ After Braxton Sisters Walk Out On Her Show

The Braxton sisters needed some emotional and spiritual support from Iyanla Vanzant after they, with the exception of Traci Braxton, quit We TV’s Braxton Family Values and added Phaedra Parks to join the show.

According to MTO News, Iyanla convinced the sisters to appear on her show to try and repair their tense relationship. Well, it didn’t go as planned ‘cause sources tell the gossip site that the sisters WALKED OFF in the middle of filming when they thought that Iyanla was EXPLOITING their relationship – and instigating drama for ratings, the report states.

Tamar even went on Twitter to blast Iyanla, calling her “the Devil.” She was so mad about what went down during the taping that she referred to Vanzant by her government name: Rhonda Harris.

Peep her tweet below.

Previously it was reported that a source told the Jasmine Brand that Traci wanted Vanzant to encourage her sisters to support her, as she allegedly feels her siblings have not had her back during the release of her new album and that she’s being unfairly treated by them in the media.

When Traci announced last week that former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks would be joining Braxton Family Values, Tamar and Towanda accused her of blindsiding the family by not following the plan to avoid filming the series.

