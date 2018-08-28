Top Of The Morning: Kym Has A Special Outfit For Book Club

| 08.28.18
The Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion is this weekend! Sybil’s book club will meet twice on Friday, during the day it’ll be featuring April Ryan and her new book, Under Fire: Reporting from the Front Lines of the Trump White House. And after dark It’s all about Kym Whitley’s The Delusion Of Cinderella. Do you have your books? Kym says she has a fancy “see through” outfit ready!

