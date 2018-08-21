Top Of The Morning: Kym’s Book Is ’50 Shades Of Heeyy!’

Kym Whitley‘s new book, The Delusions Of Cinderella is out now and it is hot! While it isn’t based on Kym’s life experiences, she may or my not have borrowed bits and pieces from her friends stories. The book will be discussed at Sybil’s Book Club After Dark during the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion. You won’t want to miss this conversation.
