Guy’s Gripe: TSA Is Important!

Donald Trump has announced that he might cut TSA at small airports to save money. Guy isn’t a big fan of TSA for several reasons but he doesn’t want to see people lose their jobs; nor does he want to be on a plane where someone has dangerous things because there was no security.
