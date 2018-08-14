Morning Minute: Trump Vs. Omarosa

Donald Trump attacked Omarosa, on twitter. He called her all of the usual insults that he uses for black people, uneducated, a liar etc. While this is not the first time that he’s attacked a black person online, “it is the first time that black people have not come to their defense.” If she were drowning, “we’d throw her Stacy Dash!”

