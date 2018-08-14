Morning Minute: Trump Vs. Omarosa

Originals
| 08.14.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Donald Trump attacked Omarosa, on twitter. He called her all of the usual insults that he uses for black people, uneducated, a liar etc. While this is not the first time that he’s attacked a black person online, “it is the first time that black people have not come to their defense.” If she were drowning, “we’d throw her Stacy Dash!”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Chris Paul , Morning Minute , TJMS

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (08/04-08/10)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close