Morning Minute: ‘It’s The Cowboys Wake Up Show’

Today Chris Paul is, “broadcasting live from America’s Team Studios in Arlington Texas,” with ” The Cowboys Wake Up Show,” host Jerry Jones and his “sidekick,” Dak Prescott. But today, Dak is in a bit of trouble! He forgot to make Master Jerry his breakfast!
