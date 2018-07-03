Chris Paul Morning Minute: Michael Cohen Is Flipping

Michael Cohen has been Donald Trump’s ride or die. But in a recent interview he said that his family and country come before everything else. It sounded like Cohen was saying that President Trump is no longer his top loyalty. Does this mean he’s no longer a ride or die? Is he turning on trump and cooperating with prosecutors? Chris Paul thinks so!

