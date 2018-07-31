Richard Sherman Says Jerry Jones’ Anthem Stance Is From ‘Old Plantation Mentality’

NFL corner back Richard Sherman, who’s never known to hold his tongue, said Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has an “old plantation mentality” in demanding that his players stand for the national anthem.

Last week, Jones said his Cowboys will not be allowed to stay in the locker room during the anthem, and must be on the field for the pre-game ceremony and standing at attention. The stance is counter to the league’s new (now suspended) anthem policy, which states players must stand on the sideline during the national anthem or wait in the locker room.

Sherman, who signed with the San Francisco 49ers in the off-season, hinted it was far from surprising Jones had chosen to implement such a team policy.

“The owner of the Dallas Cowboys, with the old plantation mentality,” Sherman said of Jones during an interview with USA Today on Monday. “What did you expect?”

Of course Donald Trump praised Jones’ proclamation in a supportive tweet last week.

Way to go Jerry. This is what the league should do! https://t.co/yEP1jK57xi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2018

Just as predictably, Jones’ stance was dismissed by a number of players. On Friday, Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins called Jones a “bully” and urged NFL owners to stand up to him.

Former Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens also used the same adjective to describe his former employer.

“[Jerry Jones] is being a bully,” Owens, who played for the Cowboys between 2006 and 2008, told Fox Sports Radio on Sunday. “You’re basically stripping someone of their right to do what they want to in a peaceful protest […] To put guys in a situation where they have to do something, that’s not right. That’s totally wrong.”

