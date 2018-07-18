Roland Martin Talks To Florida Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum

07.18.18
Roland Martin talks to Mayor of Tallahassee, Andrew Gillum, who is running for governor of Florida.

Gillum is the only non millionaire or billionaire in the 5 way race. But he sees it as an advantage, “we’re running this thing off the strength of regular folks.” Because of his humble beginnings and values he feels that he is the candidate who relates best to the common man.

Gillum says that one way to fight against Trump is to elect a governor who is ready and able to stand up and fight back and protect their rights. He is prepared and able to stand up for what’s right. Gillum has 15 years of public policy experience and is ready to be Florida’s next governor.

Florida get out and vote on August 28,2018.

