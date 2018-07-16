Roland Martin: The Plot To Destroy Democracy

Donald Trump is in Finland meeting with Vladimir Putin for a “Summit,” Roland Martin says this a huge victory for Putin. He talks about what this could mean for the future of the U.S with Malcolm Nance.
Nance is an NBC analyst and the author of The Plot To Destroy Democracy: How Putin and His Spies Are Undermining America and Dismantling the West.
Martin and Nance tell the scary truth about what is going on in America. “What you are watching today is the great realignment of the world. Away from everything that we fought WWII about, everything that has happened in the cold war.” Said Nance.
10 Black Trump Supporters
9 photos Launch gallery
10 Black Trump Supporters
1. Ben CarsonSource:Joe Raedle/Getty Images 1 of 9
2. Herschel WalkerSource:Ben Gabbe/Getty Images 2 of 9
3. OmarosaSource:Matthew Eisman/WireImage/Getty 3 of 9
4. Dennis RodmanSource:Larry Marano/WireImage/Getty 4 of 9
5. Stacey DashSource:Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty 5 of 9
6. Mike TysonSource:Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty 6 of 9
7. Terrell OwensSource:Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images 7 of 9
8. Azealia BanksSource:Chelsea Lauren/WireImage/Getty 8 of 9
9. Latrell SprewellSource:Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images 9 of 9
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Philly Da Declines To Prosecute Actor Wood Harris For Allegedly Beating Girlfriend
- When Race Triggers A Call To Campus Police
- Steph Curry Gets Ankles Broken By Caddie at Golf Tournament
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM