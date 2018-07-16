Roland Martin: The Plot To Destroy Democracy

| 07.16.18
Donald Trump is in Finland meeting with Vladimir Putin for a “Summit,” Roland Martin says this a huge victory for Putin. He talks about what this could mean for the future of the U.S with Malcolm Nance.

Nance is an NBC analyst and the author of The Plot To Destroy Democracy: How Putin and His Spies Are Undermining America and Dismantling the West.

Martin and Nance tell the scary truth about what is going on in America. “What you are watching today is the great realignment of the world. Away from everything that we fought WWII about, everything that has happened in the cold war.” Said Nance.

Cold War , Donald Trump , Roland Martin , Vladimir Putin , WW!!

