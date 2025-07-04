Young Noble, Member of Rap Group The Outlawz, Dies By Suicide At 47

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty

Rapper Young Noble, a key member of the iconic hip-hop group The Outlawz, has tragically passed away at the age of 47.

According to TMZ, Noble, born Rufus Lee Cooper III, died by suicide in Atlanta on Friday morning. Sources indicate that the cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, though local authorities have yet to release further details.

Young Noble’s career was deeply intertwined with the legacy of Tupac Shakur, one of hip-hop’s most influential figures. In early 1996, Noble joined The Outlawz, becoming the final member personally added by Tupac. His addition to the group marked a pivotal moment in his career, as he contributed to some of the most memorable tracks in hip-hop history. Noble’s voice was featured on four songs from Tupac’s posthumous album, The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, including the legendary track “Hail Mary.” Released just months after Tupac’s untimely death, the album remains a cornerstone of hip-hop culture.

In addition to his work with The Outlawz, Noble pursued a successful solo career, releasing albums such as Noble Justice and Son of God. His music was celebrated for its raw emotion and unflinching honesty, resonating with fans who connected with his reflections on life’s struggles and triumphs.

Noble’s life was not without challenges. In 2021, he suffered a severe heart attack, an event that he later described as a wake-up call. In a heartfelt Instagram post, he expressed gratitude for a second chance at life and a renewed focus on his health and well-being. Friends and fans alike were inspired by his resilience and determination to move forward.

Despite his health scare, Noble remained active in recent years. Friends noted that he had been playing basketball and appeared to be in good spirits, showing no outward signs of distress. His sudden passing has left the hip-hop community and his fans in shock, mourning the loss of a talented artist and a beloved figure.

Young Noble’s contributions to music and his role in preserving Tupac’s legacy will not be forgotten. As the hip-hop world reflects on his life and career, his legacy will undoubtedly continue to resonate.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. Call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or visit 988lifeline.org for support.

