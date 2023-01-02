Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin In Critical Condition, Game Postponed

Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at UC Medical Center after a horrific tackle at the Monday Night football game versus the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

There was 5:58 mins to play in the first quarter when Hamlin tackled Bengals Higgins. After the tackle Hamlin got up and almost immediately fell to the ground, this was at 8:55pm. The medical team immediately began to treat Hamlin performing CPR to resuscitate him. At 9:18pm the game was temporarily suspended.

Both Bills and Bengals players surrounded Hamlin and took a knee praying for is well-being. Hamlin was rushed off the field via ambulance at 9:25pm along with his mother that was there watching the game.

Distraught players and staff retreated to locker rooms to regroup. By 10:01pm the NFL officially postponed the game and issued the following statement.